Nigerian star actress Toyin Abraham is celebrating has taken out time to inspire women this year’s international women’s day

The Nollywood star appreciated women who go out of their way to break boundaries and limitations against them

Toyin also advised women to help and encourage one another to win and aspire together in life

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham is celebrating International Women’s Day and has taken to her social media to encourage women.

The movie star told women to assist other women in their ambitions and understand that it is okay to win together.

Pictures of Nollywood star Toyin Abraham Credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, she said:

"Happy International Women’s day. To all the women who are breaking barriers and crashing ceilings, I celebrate you today.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

To women that are combining the home front and working so hard, I celebrate you. To every woman breaking stereotypes, we celebrate you.

To every woman who lifts other women up and understands it’s okay to win together, I celebrate you. Women’s rights are human rights; let’s continue pushing for equity. #digitall."

See her post below

Nigerians react to Toyin’s post

stunning_cath:

"You are beautiful, you are strong, you are an inspiration to us...and we love you...dont let haters fool you that u ain't."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Happy international women’s day ma. ❤️"

adun333:

"See as I dey happy na u dey make me enter ig every minute pls mommy ire stay we love u I personally love u."

ayabaoduoye:

"Happy international women's day .❤️❤️❤️"

oluwabukola_arugba:

"Happy international women’s day , Oluwatoyin , mama IreOluwa , special woman."

kazeemadegboyegakola:

"Women are always a source of inspiration for the family . Happy international women's day World best . How often do we see a blue moon? How often do we see a unique soul like you... Best wishes now and always."

adeolaawokoya:

"We love you we have missed you! Thanks for giving women the wings to fly effortlessly, FOREVER IS THE DEAL! Chaiiii, OUR BODY DON DRY!! Who else has been waiting to see a post? #toyintitans FOREVER IS THE DEAL. "

raymond_agaba1:

"She is a Dreamer, she is a believer, she is a doer, she is an achiever, and that she is “You”. Oluwatoyin Dada Happy Women’s Day."

Tonto Dikeh shares epic photo of Churchill’s daughter, celebrates little girl and Mother on IWD 2023

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh raised eyebrows on social media after choosing to celebrate two special people on IWD.

The actress dedicated a special post to ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s daughter and the mother of the little one, Bimbo.

Dikeh explained that she chose to celebrate the two for personal reasons, and many flooded her comment sections with their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng