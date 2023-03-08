Skitmaker Lizzy Jay has taken to social media in reaction to the proposed budget for the national headcount exercise in the country

The content creator in a video shared on Instagram posed questions about the contractor that charged the federal government so much

Lizzy Jay’s post sparked mixed reactions from netizens with some people making fun of her humorous approach to the matter

Popular skit maker, Lizzy Jay, is among Nigerian citizens who have expressed concerns about the proposed budget for the country’s national census.

Without mincing her words, the humour merchant in a post shared on Instagram tagged the individual who charged the federal government N869 billon a ‘madman’, adding that she wants to know the person.

Skitmaker Lizzy Jay kicks against national census budget. Photo: @iamlizzyjay

Source: Instagram

“Werey wo lo gba contract #863 billion abeg let's just pick number...I don pick number 1, the last person should write down the number, she wrote.

Lizzy Jay equally shared a video where she expressed her strong reservations about the ridiculous sum of money needed for the country’s headcount exercise.

According to her, the country has a problem with making use of resources and she proceeded to reference Jehova’s Witness members.

Lizzy Jay said members of the religious house can conduct the exercise at a reduced rate, and even more efficiently since they are known to pay visits to households across the country.

Watch her full video below:

Social media users react to Lizzy Jay's post

treats_by_kc said:

"It's the ajeri Jehovah for me."

omojuwa_elpus_felicia_ said:

"Them go even use that opportunity to win soul and that will be better please you are right."

_cheyibram said:

harjayee_huthmahn_holluwahdami s' eyes don see shege for this life."

harjayee_huthmahn_holluwahdami said:

"Jokes apart. Nigeria government don’t rate us at all. They can get away with anything. N863BILLION to do what exactly. Don’t we have NIN to start from there. N863BILLION. Nobody to challenge them. Na so them talk say. 5k was given to a million plus people every month."

drealmariam said:

"They'll use 863 billion to count people who don't hv 100k at hand. Why not share the money in communities."

