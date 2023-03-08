Nigerian singer Simisola gave an in-depth analysis of the African community and how they constantly struggle to make ends meet wherever they find themselves

The mother of one highlighted that Africans are always in a continuous fight for space, respect, and survival

Simi further blamed the leaders of the African race, stating how their selfishness reflects in the social and economic development of its people

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known by her stage name, Simi, has given a deep thought to why African leaders prefer to live most of their lives abroad.

The Afrobeats songstress, in a tweet, penned some inciteful reasons why African leaders leave their crumbling home countries for another's man's land.

Pictures of Nigerian singer Simi Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Simi explained that black Africans are in a continuous fight for space and respect, and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birthright is hard for their lives.

The singer hinted that nobody likes the choice of a stranger's land over their home country unless they are struggling.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The mother of one didn't end there; she also accused African leaders of greed and selfishness.

"But these leaders don't love their country. They don't love their people. They only love their greedy bellies. They only care about their own children. They only care about their families. As long as their wickedness is not happening to them, why stop?"

See her post below

Nigerians agree with Simisola's statement

leelah_md:

"The leaders of nation are always a perfect reflection of it people. The ones who will die voting for consistent bad leadership will come here to cry foul when in reality their bad choices keeps affecting everyone in this citizenship prison."

bolanlemii:

"Again, we were never ready for that 1960 independence, 62+ yrs later it’s just getting worse!"

adedoyin.gram:

"FR! We won’t want to japa if our country is good. Sometimes, the thought of japa is the only hope and the only thing that keeps you going."

atomacoofficial:

"Simi said it all ✍️‍♂️‍♂️ It’s super painful… other countries will treat you like trash because they know you’re not valued or respected in your own country."

james_ejuba:

I think the solution to this is to establish a structure where Even if it's the devil that wants to be a president or a leader in Nigeria he or she will definitely do what the people wants and not what the cabals want

Adekunle Gold gets sweet birthday message from Simi and Deja Nigerian singer

Simi and her daughter Deja melted hearts with a beautiful video she posted to celebrate her husband Adekunle Gold's birthday.

AG Baby turned a new age on January 28 and his adorable daughter Deja wished him a happy birthday with her tiny voice and accent.

Simi followed up Deja's cute moment with loved-up moments with her husband as she celebrated his birthday.

Source: Legit.ng