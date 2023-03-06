DJ Cuppy's fiance Ryan Taylor has got her revealing to the world why he is better than everyone's husband

The singer shared a voice note she received from her lover, who professed love for her and expressed how proud of her he is

While some netizens gushed over the post, others warned Taylor not to hurt their fave, and the rest commented the usual 'God when'

Singer DJ Cuppy has got Nigerians suddenly wishing for the kind of love she shares with her British boxer fiance Ryan Taylor.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, she gushed over how her man is way better than every other woman's husband.

DJ Cuppy said her man is the best. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In a voice note, Taylor professed his love for Cuppy as he expressed how proud he is of her and how they would take over the world together this year.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Cuppy's post

sosa_aman:

"As long as you’re happy chummy."

ivymsooofficial:

"Baby plenty inside this voice note oooo no sha hurt our cuppy in the end."

official_glorioux:

"Tomorrow by this kind time I go find one relationship enter "

the_itohowo:

"All that matters is that you should be happy in real life, rooting for you."

katehezzy:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

esse__ben:

"It’s been long I got this kinda text."

tito_moneyyy:

"Step on our necks baby."

mecuries:

"Oppression."

alpha_tamara360:

"God ooh."

kemi_purplevintage:

"Loveet!!! "

cocoabutter5_1:

"Iya ife je mi sha."

annejacket:

"Make I go find man or make man sha find me anyone sha."

secretsaresafewithus:

"Florence take your relationship off social_media."

blessingidfelix:

"Why does he sound so much like my ex?And i don’t mean this in a bad way at all."

Source: Legit.ng