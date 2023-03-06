A viral election day chant by LP supporter, Stephen Muoka, continues to catch the attention of Nigerians

Muoka chanted the catchy words while he watched INEC officials count the results for LP’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi

A recent video making the rounds online captured the moment a DJ put on a spin on the refined version of the words

The presidential election weekend witnessed a lot of drama, but none came close to the viral chant of a Labour Party (LP) supporter identified as Stephen Muoka.

Muoka, who stayed back to watch Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials count the votes of his party, mouthed the words “Ellu P” (LP) during the process.

The 'Ellu P' chant by Peter Obi's supporter has turned a club banger.. Photo: @mufasatundeednut

Well, the young man’s chant has now gone viral in the country, with some DJs already refining it into a club banger.

Just recently, a video making the rounds on social media captured the moment a DJ put a spin on the catchy chant and people present bust some serious dance moves.

Check out the clip as sighted online below:

Social media users react to Ellu P chant

sokghg said:

"I nor see wetin I dislike reach this song."

mofoluwake_oluwaseun said:

"I Dey sure say No other country wey cruise pass Nigeria my country."

_onlyevelyn_ said:

"See tinubu people them no wan stand up dance."

aariesworld said:

"After obi win the court case na so we go turn up for club Eluuuu p we don win."

b_o_w_a_d said:

"I nor go pay for the drinks if them play me this yeye song."

missfisyh said:

"Omo the joy we for get when Obi win no be for here oh. Federal government will have no choice than to declare public holiday for the celebration."

