Popular influencer Dr Pen King has called out content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa over a picture which has gone viral

Enioluwa, who is popular as the lip gloss boy, struck a pose in a feminine style as he went low to take the picture

While many are reading meanings to the picture and giving different speculation, Enioluwa has remained quiet

Popular Twitter influencer Dr Pen King has called out content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa over his pose in a new picture.

The picture showed Enioluwa striking a feminine pose, leaving many talking online as they came up with different speculations.

Many read meanings to Enioluwa's viral pics. Credit: Twitter @drpenking

Source: Instagram

Sharing the picture on his Twitter timeline, Dr Pen king wrote:

“He is slowly coming out of his disguise shell”

See the tweet below:

The picture has gone viral online and already has more than 2 million views on Twitter.

Netizens react to Enioluwa Adeoluwa’s picture

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

next_autos:

"So Una blind before ? Na wa."

shugaluv_:

"Abeg make everybody wear any shell wey fit them i no get strength for amebo ."

hubertson__:

"Slowly ke? Something wey dey outside since na now you dey see? ."

3_hundr3d:

"so wetin concern us so??"

mas_4k4x.x:

"Normally this bro has no masculine trait other than his biological makeup."

monsurat.olamide.1238:

"Abeg ooo leave our eniola alone oooo ,we like him like that , don't come for our favorite."

official_glorioux:

"But this guy na Gauis since na."

presh_highsoft:

"The signs have always been there... it is well ooo."

oyiza_brown:

"I thought we all knew... So some people don't know already ...oh ok."

Source: Legit.ng