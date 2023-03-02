Legendary singer, Stevie Wonder, has joined the growing list of international musicians to show love to Nigerian star, Tems

A video made the rounds on social media of Stevie Wonder speaking with Tems’ manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi

In the viral video, the legendary musician made it known that he was a fan of Tems’ music, and Nigerians reacted on social media

Legendary American singer, Stevie Wonder, caused a buzz on social media after showing love to Nigerian star, Tems.

A video made the rounds online of the celebrated musician having a chat with Tems’ manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, at an event.

Video trends as Stevie Wonder says he's Tems' fan. Photos: @temsbaby, @notjustok

In the video, Stevie Wonder made it known to Muyiwa aka Donawon, that he is a fan of his artiste, Tems.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react as Stevie Wonder reveals he is a fan of Tems

The video of Stevie Wonder speaking on Tems soon made the rounds on social media and it got a lot of Nigerians excited.

Some netizens hailed Tems for gaining recognition internationally. Read some of their comments below:

_kuyeke:

“Omo e be like say this girl na number one for Africa now.”

jailtoowavy._:

“That’s my baby.”

https.dammie:

“Who doesn't?”

__doyinsolamii:

“Which Tems songs are they really talking about, she doesn't even drop songs for us anymore.”

What an asset - Fans drool over Tems as she whines her big behind on stage

Nigerian singer, Tems, made headlines over her big backside that has gained a fame of its own.

The Grammy-winning musician was spotted performing on stage in a viral video, and many netizens were focused on her big backside after she started to whine her waist.

In the video, Tems was performing her hit song, Damages, when she suddenly stopped singing and started to roll her very big behind. The music star even put her hands on her head as she continued to work her body on stage.

It was no surprise that the rare video of Tems shaking her big behind got a lot of netizens excited. Many of them took to the comment section of the video to drool over her. Some of them showered praises on her, while a few others claimed she was forcing it.

