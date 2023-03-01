Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma has joined a long list of Nigerian celebrities who have reacted to the results of the 2023 presidential election

The deputy governorship candidate for Action Alliance Congress (AAC) in Akwa-Ibom state said the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president is the death of the country

In the movie star's post online, she said it was a dark day in the country and the death of democracy and transparency

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma has stirred emotions online with a post she shared in response to the 2023 presidential election result.

In her reaction to the election results, the reality TV star slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), accusing the commission of fraud and election malpractice.

Actress Caroline Danjuma reacts to the just concluded presidential election with a spiritually charged post. Photo credit: @carolynahutchings/@inec

Source: Instagram

In the post, Caroline also noted that the country is mourning instead of celebrating the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president.

She went ahead to aver that INEC elected a president for the country as the election result wasn't a fair reflection of the will of the people.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The politician flying the banner of AAC on the state level then declared that the election results would bring about the death of Nigeria because INEC stole the people's votes.

See Caroline Danjuma's comment about Tinubu's emergence as President of Nigeria

See how netizens reacted to Caroline Danjuma's comment about Nigeria's death and the 2023 election

@endylight1:

"It’s well, they are rejoicing today because of what they did but we will rejoice tomorrow because victory is sure."

@official_michmuller:

"We don rest since ☺️ let’s continue with our daily activities biko."

@wizkid_p.a:

"Na only you dey mourn and na only you go mourn."

@ogchrisbe:

"Those that rig the election will be also be the ones that’ll cry when it time comes…. Stay happy so that you all won’t have high BP."

@wendyjudy20:

"Chaii God I never knew Carolyn was this intelligent."

@godwin_jag:

"What hope has a sacrificial dog? Hope in a free and fair election died long time ago in Nigeria."

@ogomide1990:

"Na only you dey mourn oo."

@kes_ca_cakes:

"Indeed we mourn what could have been, what could still be, all hope is not lost."

@barakah_jibreel:

"Nah body dey pepper you just stop hating and maybe God will remember you too, accept God’s fate in peace."

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma mourns Davido’s son Ifeanyi

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma joins many other Nigerian celebrities in mourning the death of singer Davido's son, Ifeanyi.

The cute little boy, who only recently turned three years old, was reported to have passed on October 31, 2022, after drowning in the house pool.

Caroline reacted to the news with a post she shared on her Instagram page, noting that she wished this was not the first time she would post about Davido and his lover Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng