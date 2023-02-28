Popular skit maker Taaooma marked her birthday on Tuesday, February 28, and it came with an exciting video

Taaooma, who said she is a dramatic year older, shared a short Hollywood theme video with different pictures of her

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and well-wishers, have since taken to her comment section to celebrate with her

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Maryam Apaokagi is celebrating her birthday today, February 28.

Taaooma took to her social media timeline to share a Hollywood theme video like video which came with different pictures of her from her childhood.

Taaooma shares fun video on birthday. Credit: @taaooma

Source: Instagram

Sharing the short video, Taaooma shared added a caption that read:

“A “Dramatic” year older . Alhamdulilah . Happy Birthday wed… sorry, Tuesday. .”

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to Taaooma

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

crazeclown:

"Happy birthday dear more life."

iamnino_b:

"Happy birthday TAO ❤️❤️❤️."

femiadebayosalami:

"Happy Birthday to you dear ."

jideawobona:

"Super talented Mariam , Our own Tacoma, Thanks for always cracking my ribs and lifting my spirit , God bless your new age, shine forever and live long ❤️ @taaooma."

kie_kie__:

"Happy birthday hun ."

shankcomics:

"Happy Birthday Dear. Big Love❤️."

happigal52:

"Happy birthday tuesday baby❤️❤️."

dolly_pizzle17:

"I love this Wednesday concept happy birthday Taoma ❤️thanks for putting smiles on our faces."

tishglam00_:

"Happiest birthday superstar❤️❤️ Many more of February 28th na you help us close February I lorr You❤️."

mg__signature:

"Happy birthday to our most talented !! Cheers to a new age girl."

kaffydance:

"Happy birthday dear God bless your new age."

ismailknk7:

"Please come to Turkey for a holiday and be our guest. ❤❤❤."

zulaofafrica

"Happy birthday my birthday mate ❤️❤️."

eunice_nsiegbe:

"Happy birthday awww we share d same birthday date wish me well too ."

Taaooma mimics Ninalowo

In another report via Legit.ng, Taaooma took to her social media timeline to share a funny video of her stepping out in a synthetic bodysuit to mimic actor Bolanle Ninalowo.

Taaooma was able to show off her abs like Ninalowo, thanks to the synthetic body she had on.

Captioning the video, the skit maker wrote:

“Absolutely nobody: Makanaki on every instagram post.”

