Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri has continued to be vocal towards the electoral process leading to the country’s next president

The screen goddess spoke the minds of the people when she harnessed the words of the popular Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu

Taking to social media, Ruth called the attention of the electoral committee and demanded the height of transparency from their reports

Nollywood sensation Ruth Kadiri has boldly called out INEC over the manner in which the electoral results are being released.

The movie star, unsatisfied with the polling reports and took to social media to demand appropriate transparency.

Sharing a tweet of the popular Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu, she requested that INEC announce the voting results by polling units:

"Give us results, polling unit by polling unit! Anything other than this is a sham… We have time; we can wait. @inecnigeria do not play with our future. Do not play with our votes."

Nigerians join Ruth Kadiri to demand transparency from INEC

graphicscoach:

"Thank you. We have time, we are not rushing."

jay_light99:

"This Ekiti results. Someone should do the math. Minus the total number of all the parties from the total number of the supposed accredited numbers. And see the lie."

creat_moore:

"Who made Nigeria gaint of Africa??? Kenya electronically transmitted their election results Ghana the same,SA so why are we still using paper here after having bvas."

navgracesacademy:

"There is confusion already in their midst ...PDP chairman stood up against the result."

oputeking:

"If they don’t do it we will remove the peace and unite that’s simple."

naza_ezekiel:

"May God continue to protect you. You are really doing."

silvereirhuobhor:

"Inec should give us our results polling unit by polling unit, not the rubbish they are doing."

queen_treasureola:

"I wonder why those celebrities are just calm, wizkid, obo tiwa don jazzy etc abeg make una come out talk, else we no go stream your music again we start to unfollow una."

Burna Boy warns INEC as he finally speaks on presidential election

Burna Boy, has now spoken up about the presidential election in the country which took place on February 25, 2023.

Recall that three of the country’s top singers, Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido, had been extensively dragged online for keeping quiet about the election.

Burna Boy, however, changed that when he took to his Instagram page on February 26 to speak about the electoral process and to warn INEC.

