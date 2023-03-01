BBNaija reality star Cross Okonkwo has made a live video of him apologising for calling LP presidential candidate Peter Obi selfish

Cross in the video trending online, said people had misconceptions about him as the media only cut half of the video where he had made the statement about Obi

Netizens were, however, not ready to listen to his apology as they repeatedly dragged him on social media

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Cross Okonkwo has apologised for calling the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi selfish.

According to Cross during an Instagram live, the video where he made a statement about Obi was cut in half by the media.

He said:

“Honestly guys I just want to say I am sorry, a lot of people got misconception about me. I am actually sorry for calling Peter Obi selfish. It was a long video and you know sometimes the media, they decided to cut half of it. It was a long video and I was trying to ask some questions about some certain things but they only cut that part, sorry.”

Watch the video:

Netizens react to Cross' video

See some of their reactions below:

itz_princessshollar:

"Forgive him when was saying it he was high on what pass him."

_prinliz:

"Everybody don dey apologize ."

africanlightskin_phannie__:

"Funny thing how some of the ex bbn house mates no talk anything about the election."

tittys_retailabuja:

"Make he return pdp change."

tejjss_:

"Misconsumption?? Ode!"

lydia_vibez:

"His followers are reducing and now he wants to apologize. Laughable."

uc_classic1:

"We forgive you ,but no try am for your life again."

uniquestellp:

"Cross just be quiet. Leave the shalaye."

cherrys_world1:

"Oluku ……I’ve always known right from BBN."

________achabee17:

"Who no knw say cross no get sense since he dey bbn‍♀️oponu ."

martindarlynj:

"Mumu man, he never see anything ."

Cross lauds Obidients over Lagos win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cross got on the nerves of Obideients after he congratulated them on their Lagos State win.

The reality TV star had previously called Peter Obi, a selfish man because of his presidential run.

Cross shared how surprised he was about Obi’s victory in Lagos State, which did not sit well with Obidients, who remembered his previous statement against their principal.

