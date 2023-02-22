Producer turned artiste Pheelz has sparked mixed reactions from netizens with a response that is now attracting different interpretations

A Twitter user had taken to the platform noting that he misses hearing Pheelz’s producer tag in rapper Olamide’s songs

Pheelz, however, quoted the tweet with a response suggesting that such collaboration wouldn’t be happening between them again

Nigerian music producer turned artiste Pheelz has sparked speculations of a rift between him and indigenous rapper, Olamide.

A Twitter user recently took to the platform and shared a post noting how much he misses hearing the Electricity hitmaker’s producer tags on Olamide’s records.

See the tweet below:

However, upon sighting the tweet, Pheelz was quick to quote it with a response suggesting that he wouldn’t be collaborating with Olamide in the capacity of a producer anymore.

See their exchange below:

Social media users react to Pheelz's response

The music star’s response generated mixed interpretations, with some people wondering if the two stars with a long working history had parted ways on bad grounds.

Read the comments sighted below:

@Teedayve said:

"If there is an issue abeg make una resolve am o nothing changes my love for you both tho."

@HeisAlpha said:

"Even if you have issues, saying this is not necessary bro ✌️."

@Jbrandy_YBNL said:

"Clarify this your quote asap before bloggers go carry Mumu news Dey fly… cos this your response is soooooooo misleading."

@Donyale1313 said:

"Pheelz is more of artist than producer now so hearing that “pheelz mr producer” fit no happen again but they can work as artist together."

@ChukaKingin said:

"Ah ah Wetin con dey sup."

@OluwatomiwaSada said:

"Maybe he is trying to say he is not producing for him again as per say him don become artiste."

@mikeoriv said:

"True, parting olamide might not happen again, producing for him might still happen."

Pheelz opens up on linking Adekunle Gold to Olamide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pheelz, during an interview, revealed how he got singer Adekunle Gold signed to Olamide’s YBNL.

Pheelz recounted getting to know Adekunle for his graphic design skills and eventually discovering that he also had a knack for music.

His revelation sparked reactions from Nigerians on social media, with some people expressing their complete surprise.

Source: Legit.ng