Regina Daniels has been very supportive of her husband Ned nNwoko's ambition to get into the House of Representatives

As the election draws closer, the actress and her man visited the university of Delta state to talk to students and get their votes

The entrance into the hall filled with students was chaotic for Regina and Ned as students struggled to hold, hug and touch her

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is loved by many, and she has stolen the spotlight for most of the campaign trips she has gone on with her husband.

The actress and her man recently visited the university of Delta state to campaign to students and were received with love.

Students struggle to hold Regina Daniels

Source: Instagram

The students were starstruck upon seeing Regina; most struggled to hug her and take pictures with her.

At a point, the students started dragging the actress, and her wig almost took a hit in the process, before her security details tried to get them off her.

Through it all, Regina and her man were pleasant and eventually got to talk to the excited students.

The actress wrote:

"We visited the great students of the university of delta state Agbor where we were received with massive love. My husband and I interacted with the students. He has always been a strong supporter of students and young entrepreneurs that’s why he is setting up trust funds of 50million Naira for each university to further support the entrepreneurial dreams of students in as many universities as he can."

Reactions to the video

princess_shally2:

"You have really brought your husband to limelight cos the love is getting is because of you "

kang.della:

"You haven't shown the part they disgrace your husband by shouting Peter Obi when you people were campaigning for Pdp."

foeora:

"They are voting regina"

only_1_flakky:

"Na Regina dem like no be her husband at all "

jenni_hair_world:

"He who find a wife, find a good tin.. Gina na good tin for Ned life NO "

millcentnwobu:

"Awww this man knows why he married my Gina , Regina will surely take him far than other wives,and anyday he hurts her ,he will loose fans too."

jennysenior30:

"Dare come close to them when they Win. "

ysabel_avril:

"Omo e no easy o. If person drag me like that I go wipe am slap."

luciana_rosey:

"The way they’re dragging my regi like they want to carry her go house. It’s the throwing of the cap for me❤️❤️"

temms_o:

"but why Dem drag you like that na? I fear o "

regina_thomps:

"They almost pulled off her wig "

