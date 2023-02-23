As Nigerians count down to the presidential election on Saturday, February 25, different speculations have taken over social media

A supporter of Labour Party's Peter Obi, actor Alexx Ekubo disclosed that the politician becoming president would be a significant win in Africa as a whole

Ekubo noted that Obi winning the presidential election would do for Africa what Barack Obama becoming US president did for the black race

The much anticipated presidential election will hold nationwide in Nigeria on Saturday, February 25, and citizens are ready to vote.

Alexx Ekubo is among the numerous Nigerian celebrities supporting Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

In a tweet, the actor pointed out how significant Obi's win would be for Nigerians and Africa as a whole.

Ekubo likened Obi becoming Nigeria's president to the impact Barack Obama winning the US presidential election had on the black race.

He wrote:

"Peter Obi winning the Nigerian Presidency would do for Africa, what Barrack Obama's emergence as President of the U.S.A did for the entire Black Race.#Hope"

Netizens react to Alexx Ekubo's tweet

@UncleRoi_:

"Tinubu, Atiku and Kwankwaso all know that Nigeria will be better under PO. Its just their individual selfish interest that they are concerned about."

@antiacollins1:

"More than that."

@JOgbebute:

"Nonsense."

@gotonte:

"What did the Obama presidency do for the black race exactly? Pls share."

@keleccini:

"I do not like this analogy because Obama's election didn't do much for black people in America let alone the entire black race."

@OpigoPeter:

"It will be a win for democracy in Africa.... infact, voting for Peter Obi is the most patriotic thing to do as a Nigerian."

@OGGeneral07:

"It’s not about winning this presidency. What are they going to do for the country and the masses."

Iyabo Ojo declares support for Peter Obi

After several months, Iyabo Ojo finally revealed her preferred choice for the 2023 presidential election.

The actress revealed this while condemning those who bully others for their choices even though it's a democracy.

Iyabo Ojo declared support for Labour Party's Peter Obi to become president even though she doesn't belong to or campaign for any party.

Source: Legit.ng