Rihanna recently revealed she is expecting her second child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky

The singer turned 35 on Monday, February 20 and she threw a lovely party to celebrate it

During the dinner, the soon-to-be mother of two flaunted her visible in a white mini-dress

Pop star Rihanna gave fans a clear glimpse of her baby during her birthday celebration.

Rihanna gives fans glimpse of her baby bump during birthday dinner. Photo: Rihanna.

Rihanna turns 35 in style

The Diamonds singer celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday, February 20.

According to People Magazine, Rihanna stepped out for a special dinner with boyfriend A$AP Rocky where she wore a formfitting white mini dress that hugged her baby bump.

The expectant celebrity sweetly placed her hands on her stomach as she was photographed heading into Giorgio Baldi, an Italian restaurant in California.

The singer paired the low-cut dress with a shiny black overcoat, a pair of silver strappy heels and a white fuzzy purse.

The celebrated singer was reported joined by family and friends at the Italian eatery.

A source revealed she and her guests were treated to a family-style dinner and a fondant cake with a RiRi figure on it.

Rihanna at 2023 Super Bowl

The soon-to-be mother of two revealed that she's expecting her second baby while serving as the halftime performer for the 2023 Super Bowl.

Dressed in a red maternity outfit, Rihanna could be seen rubbing her protruding tummy while performing. She then started trending on Twitter, with millions of fans congratulating her on her pregnancy.

The singer's representative then came out to confirm that she is pregnant with baby number two.

Although many were happy for the singer, some of her fans were disappointed that she might not be able to drop the much-anticipated album soon, and would have to wait longer until after she gives birth.

Rihanna and her partner welcomed their first child, a baby boy in May 2022, and are yet to disclose his name.

The couple has been living a quiet life after breakup rumours went viral in April last year.

