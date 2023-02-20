AKA's death marked an end to a beautiful love story between the star and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai

The stars, who have been dating for a while, had become one of Mzansi's fav couples

According to rumours circulating on social media, Supa Mega was ready to go down on one knee to propose to the More Drug rapper

AKA was reportedly planning a surprise proposal on Valentine's Day. Anyone who knew the rapper knows he was a hopeless romantic who always went out of his way to show love to Nadia Nakai.

AKA was reportedly planning to propose to Nadia Nakai. Image: @nadianakai.

The adorable pair, affectionately known as the Braggacy had been painting timelines red with their loved-up posts, dinner and lunch dates and even local and international vacations.

According to ZAlebs, a source close to the couple revealed that AKA was ready to take their relationship to the next stage before he was fatally killed in Durban on February 10.

Nadia Nakai reportedly stood by the Fela In Versace rapper when he was going through a rough patch following Anele Tembe's passing.

The couple's close friend said Mega planned to go down on one knee on Valentine's Day.

The source said:

“She supported him. Took the late-night calls when he was crying and she was there for him. She was the one. He was planning to propose this year. He was hopeless romantic and I am sure by Valentine’s day, it would have been done."

Police confirm they have an Idea of who murdered AKA but are yet to make arrests

Following the tragic death of much-loved rapper AKA, The South African police are confident they are close to catching his killers.

The police confirmed they are still conducting investigations and will leave no stone unturned.

Investigators have been reviewing different video footage from the night of the murder and are piecing together the evidence.

According to Daily Sun, KZN commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed that they were still carrying out investigations, but they have an idea of who the murderers are.

