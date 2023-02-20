The police have vowed never to rest until those who murdered South African rapper, Kiernan Forbes are brought to book

A recent report by the SAPS confirmed that they were still conducting investigations but had an idea of who the murderers are

AKA was gunned down alongside his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane on Friday, February 10, and was laid to rest in a private funeral on February 18

The South African police are confident they are close to catching AKA's killers.

The police confirmed they are still conducting investigations and will leave no stone unturned.

The police have revealed that they are still investigating AKA and Tibz's murders.

Investigators have been reviewing different video footage from the night of the murder and are piecing together the evidence.

Police say they can't disclose the suspected killers' identities yet

According to Daily Sun, KZN commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed that they were still carrying out investigations, but they have an idea of who the murderers are.

He said:

"The identification of people seen on the videos is something we cannot disclose at the moment, but we have ideas of who they might be. We are continuing with the investigations.

"We have not yet arrested anyone, but we have interviewed different people and obtained statements. We have also collected cell phones and are busy downloading some of them. We have also received our ballistic report from forensics, so there's still work the team is busy with."

AKA was laid to rest in a private funeral on Saturday, 18 February, after an emotional memorial service the day before.

AKA’s parents praised for including Nadia Nakai in family press briefing

AKA's murder traumatised his family, known as the Forbes, and his girlfriend, Nadia Nakai.

The Lemons (Lemonade) hitmaker was gunned down in Durban on Florida Road, where his former manager Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, also lost his life on that fateful night.

According to TimesLIVE, the Forbes held a press conference a few days after Supa Mega's death made the news. Lynn, AKA's mom, Supa Mega's girlfriend Nadia Nakai, and the late rapper's brother Steffan all looked heartbroken on the day.

