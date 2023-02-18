Controversial Nigerian Afro street singer Portable has set the internet ablaze again with another of his unusual antics

In the recent viral video of Portable trending online, he was seen dancing with so much energy as ever on the roof of a filling station stand in Ibadan.

Reactions have trailed the viral clip of Portable doing his thing; he is the name he calls himself a 'madman singer'

A viral video clip of controversial Nigerian singer Portable climbing on top of the roof of a filling station to perform during his recent visit to Ibadan, Oyo state, has gone viral.

In the trending, Habeeb Okikola, better known as Portable, was seen throwing it down on the roof of a filling station with many people standing and watching him do his thing.

Shepeteri singer Portable trends online as video of him performing on the roof of fillings station goes viral. Photo credit: @naija_pr/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The watching audience, at some point, all got entirely infused with Portable's performance, and they all started to hail the singer.

This isn't the first time Portable would be climbing on roofs or risky platforms to perform; that is one of the biggest stand out things about his stage performances.

Watch the viral clip of Portable performing on the roof of a filling station:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of Portable performing on the roof of a filling station

@outlandish.moe:

"First African artiste to perform in a filling station, you can never call this type of show a "lit" show."

@notinyourimagination:

"Everything na stage for portable …. Even if it was staged baba go still perform."

@fashion_magicblog:

"He knows how to stay relevant and he is not forcing it ,it comes naturally..Lol."

@chioma4eva:

"One thing you can never take away from him is his determination to succeed against all odds."

@tyler02_45:

"Who do portable don die.... nothing you won tell me..."

@priscillia_oluchi_:

"Portable’s manage deserve extra pay to be honest. This is more like babysitting!"

@gylliananthonette:

"Portable is in his own world ...you can't just dislike him."

@bumzhi:

"WEREY first use leg test run the roofbaba no won collapse."

@jeffryprettypretty:

"At this point i want to know portable mother."

Source: Legit.ng