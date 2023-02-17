Ace comic actor, Okon of Lagos, has called for calm and peace among Nigerians in a post he shared online as he reacts to President Buhari's Naira redesign policy

The comedian noted in his post that the policy is targeted at politicians and meant to promote a free and fair election

Okon of Lagos also noted that from the N200 naira denominations downwards is enough to satisfy the needs of the ordinary Nigerian man

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Comic actor and political enthusiast Ime Bishop Umoh, better known as Okon Of Lagos, has got people talking online as he begs Nigerians to remain calm and peaceful ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

In a post shared online, Okon noted that President Muhammadu Buhari means well with the controversial Naira redesign policy.

Comedian Okon of Lagos stirs the ire of Nigerians as he throws his total weight behind President Buhari's controversial new naira note policy. Photo credit: @okonlagos/@muhammadubuhari

Source: Instagram

He further explained that if the Naira redesign policy is allowed to function the way the president wants it to work, it will help ensure a free and fair election that won't be induced by money.

Okon of Lagos also noted that the N200 naira denomination and lesser ones are enough for the ordinary Nigerian person to use to satisfy their daily needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Okon of Lagos's post supporting President Muhammadu Buhari's stance on the Naira redesign:

See how netizens reacted to Okon Of Lagos's comment about the Naira redesign policy

@eveesin:

"I figured this out long ago. This may be our Moses. There is a video he said let this be the only thing Nigerians would remember him for. A free and fair election. Meanwhile, in the "if" PO NO win. There is no IF oooo ubok Abasi."

@brendrotsi_:

"@okonlagos Man wey Dey always talk sense. May your days be long."

@lydiaonyeochaonyeaghala:

"People that is buying this vote are using dollars now.may God help this country by giving us Obi."

@youngmullar202:

"I disagree with you. Buhari did it because they want to use the new money to buy vote. So you want to tell me the politicians don’t have access to get the new money. Just dey play."

@abzhul_:

"Suddenly buhari knows what he is doing.. God will kuku deliver us."

@akeelah_murphy:

"Go check Tinubu records.. He has always been fighting forces from presidency and always wins."

@olanfem_globals:

"They will never understand but still fight person wey Dey tell them facts."

@precious.o435:

"I honestly Don't think it will be difficult for a top politician to swap all his old currencies.. they already have people in all strata of the economy..."

@btg_sdn_bhd:

"Most people dont understand the big favour buhari did for all of us with this naira thing. I knows its hard but we will see the good side of it soon enough!"

@official_ose007:

"Make una leave Nigeria resign first!!! Police Dey commit atrocities for Anambra state and make celebrities keep quiet !!! Nor be who dey alive go spend naira…."

Peter Obi: “You Can’t Fire Who You Did Not Hire”, Okon Lagos Says, Begs Nigerians to Vote Wisely

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian actor and comedian Okon Lagos expressed his thoughts on why Nigerians should elect Peter Obi in the forthcoming general elections.

The comic merchant gave an analytical view of how Nigerians would have a better chance if they thumb-printed for the Labour Party presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections.

In his statement on Instagram, Okon argued that only a fool would hire someone they could not fire.

Source: Legit.ng