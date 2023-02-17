A Nigerian man has publicly appealed to Nigerians who are still in possession of old naira notes

In a trending video, the young man pleaded with everyone who has old naira notes to bring them to him

According to the young man, the old naira notes are still being used at his location, and he wouldn't mind receiving them

Amid the tension caused by the ban on old naira notes, a Nigerian man has however requested for the old notes to be given to him.

The man identified as @mcalways on TikTok made a public appeal to Nigerians to hand the old naira notes in their possession over to him.

Man begs for old naira notes Photo Credit: @mcalways1

Source: TikTok

He claimed that the money is still being used in his area, and he begged Nigerians not to discard theirs.

"I beg you in the name of God. Forget Emefiele. Forget Buhari. If you have old naira notes, bring it to me. See, we are still spending it in our area", he claimed.

Reacting to his tweet, some netizens claimed that they already planned not to discard the notes in their possession because they believe it would be useful in future.

Social media reactions

@destiny6 said:

"I talk am say one day these old notes go dey useful. Bring one collect 20."

@chiebonam2 wrote:

"Especially the transporters. Seems those people no get business with banks."

@austinse8 stated:

"Abi. If full Nigerians spend am make we see wetin bank wan do us."

@jumong410 asked:

"I have 250k please how much charges is urgent here, give me location."

@ifeomaeze937 reacted:

"Don't mind over saby Nigeria way no dey use them head I don't know how many times CBN will full them make they get sense my own is as long as no New 1."

@user7127669365129 said:

"Especially drivers those people are not Nigeria's oooo just give them money."

@boywestomoba123 added:

"Must u save money to bank. Shaybe b4 bank kum, we get aw we dey trade save our money."

@jenniferagba wrote:

"Thank God I never throway my own."

Watch the video below:

CBN declares old naira notes are no longer legal tender

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has declared that the N200, N500, and N1000 old naira notes have ceased to be legal tender in Nigeria since the expiration of the February 10, 2023 deadline.

The declaration was made by the Branch Controller of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Bauchi, Haladu Idris Andaza. Tribune reports that Andaza, however, explained that Nigerians with the old naira notes can swap them at any of the CBN branches nationwide.

Speaking with journalists, Andaza said: "In the last 24 hours, we have been besieged with queries from all angles of the general public concerning our operational guidelines on the old currency notes; nonetheless, there are so many issues here and there that people have been asking about.

Source: Legit.ng