Nigerian comedian Xxssive has got people talking with a revelation he recently made online during his valentine's vacation with his new lover, Nkechi Blessing

Xxssive's video has gone viral as he was seen complaining bitterly about the type of food he's been eating while on vacation with Nkechi

The comedian even noted that he had lost some weight because he hadn't been able to eat the type of food he loves

Fast-rising Nigerian comedian and lover of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, Xxssive, has gone online to lament about the type of food he's been eating since arriving at the resort he is spending his valentine's vacation.

The comic held no bars back as he lashed the resort he's been staying at while on vacation. Xxssive further noted that most of the food he's been offered are either seafood or veggies.

Nkechi Blessings' new lover Xxssive has sparked reactions online with a clip where he lamented about not eating well and losing weight. Photo credit: @xxssive

Source: Instagram

While the comedian expressed his distaste for the food he's had to endure on vacation, his partner actress Nkechi Blessing didn't complain as she has even gone on to troll him with it.

Nkechi in another clip called Xxssive a goat while eating.

Watch the funny clip of Nkechi Blessing's lover complaining about food below:

See how netizens reacted to reacted to Nkechi Blessing's complains about not eating well

@mizsthicknesz:

" xxssive abeg leave me try expand your palette."

@dr_hira_skincarebeautypalace:

"Nothing sweet pass man wey Dey joke die."

@odjegbas_princess:

"Pick something from the menu that has rice and chicken."

@sheubaba1330:

"This may sound like a joke until you travel to where you don't have access to Nigeria food, may be if work takes you there you will now understand better."

@yvonne.zel:

"Why you no carry soup follow body?"

@razzyisking:

"Bro when I go Mauritius I use groundnut oil cook okra o… I rugged am but the pepper self when I see buy I fit rob the pepper for my eyes I nor go feel am I think people don’t talk about this enough!!!!"

@osealabi:

"This food matter dey wetin make me no dey like to go holiday,can't do without Africa food jare, soft life no be for everybody."

@isiomaadeleke:

"Disadvantage of traveling that people don’t talk about."

Nkechi Blessing’s new lover posts her photo as he proudly claims her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Actress Nkechi Blessing and her new lover, Xxssive have managed to make the news almost every week with their public display of affection.

The controversial movie star is known for flaunting her man, and he recently decided to do same.

In a now expired Instagram story post but sighted online, Xxssive shared a photo of Nkechi and captioned it with 'na me get am' which means, it belongs to me in English.

