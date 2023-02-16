Nigerian singers and brothers, Psquare, are finally set to drop their first album after their reunion

Peter Okoye revealed the name of their new album as Legendary and also shared a video that came with a remix of their 2005 hit song Temptation

Many of their fans are anticipating the release of the new album, as many rated the latest version of Temptation highly

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian music star Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare have finally announced the name of their first album since their reunion in 2022.

Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, in a post via his Instagram page on Tuesday, February 14, revealed their first album is titled ‘Legendary.’

Psquare set to drop new album titled 'Legendary' Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Mr P also shared a video of him vibing to the new remixed version of their 2005 hit song Temptation.

“Who’s ready for @psquareworld new Album titled “LEGENDARY” Valentines Temptation❤️❤.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Temptation was a hit track from Psquare's second studio album, "Get Squared", released in 2005 under Square Records.

Celebrities, fans react to Psqaure Temptation remix

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

mc_lively:

"Why this video Dey gimme goosebumps."

eriata_ese:

"This song that year chai of my fav loving the new sound of it."

praiz_sam:

"Forever legends."

iamomenka2hot:

"My eyes just dey go many many places.. Beautiful and classy video."

kingpromise234:

"I am happy ya back..we got work to do.. win Grammy this time."

osealabi:

"See human being living room, no be una legend wen parlour be like ogun shrine."

mc_prophet1:

"This is music no be all this one’s way the use there papa old songs go show come the make mouth well what a wicked song."

director_diallo:

"@xbillsebenezer come here cant see the difference #vocals."

Psquare donates cow for Tunde Ednut's birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tunde Ednut trended online over the massive support he received from prominent figures in the country as he marked his birthday on January 20, 2023.

Ednut in a post expressed surprise after veteran Nigerian singers Paul and Peter Okoye gave him a cow for his birthday.

Reacting to the nice gesture from the twin brothers, Ednut wrote:

“I don’t even know what to say anymore. For these Legends to wanna celebrate me. I am highly honored. Woooooow!! Thank you so much."

Source: Legit.ng