Maksym (Max) Yezhov is a famous dancer and choreographer of Ukrainian-Nigerian origin. In an interview with Vanguard, Maksym revealed how the long-running Russia-Ukraine war made him a true patriot and why he’s speaking against the oppression meted out on the Ukrainian people.

Born in Kharkiv, Maksym’s mother is Ukrainian, while his father is from Nigeria, but his aunt and grandmother primarily raised him. Maksym’s mother and grandmother lived in Kharkiv when the war began, and Russians heavily bombed the city.

Maksym Yezhov speaks on impact of war on his life and career

Source: Instagram

Despite Maksym and his sister’s many requests, grandmother refused to leave Kharkiv because it’s the only home she has known for years, keeping memories of her life.

Like millions of Ukrainians, Maxym lost his job and projects because of the war. But the silver lining came a couple of months later when he was invited to participate in the “Dancing with the Stars” contest in Georgia with a top Ukrainian singer Olha Polyakova.

“I’ve worked hard for what I had at home, and everything disappeared in one day. Of course, titles and awards remained, but who needs them when there is a war going on.”

The singer has been doing his bit to restore his country to its old glory. Maksym cut ties with his Ukrainian colleagues that stood on the Russian side, while he did everything he could to support Ukraine.

He also immediately joined a Charitable Foundation, “Svitly”, and Volunteer Center, “Pechersk,” – the volunteer center of Svitlana Legka. “Svitly” currently cares for children’s inclusive center, kindergarten, hospice, and military personnel.

On how the war has affected his career, the dancer said:

"Like millions of people, I lost my job and income, but I’m grateful that my family is alive. Russian troops have killed so many Ukrainian civilians that we are lucky to have survived so far. I had no financial safety net, and, to be honest, it was tough, but all this is nothing compared to the loss of my home and loved ones. I have talked about it with my father and his family in Nigeria and they understand what it means to fear for the lives of people around you."

Maxym is also open to collaborating with African colleagues and hopes to strengthen ties between Ukraine and Africa.

"I believe there are many talented African dancers, and I’d be honored to work with them. It would be an incredible opportunity for me to grow professionally and personally."

