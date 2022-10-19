Securing a job in South Africa is not easy, however, one young man has made the most of a difficult situation

Ivan Kutuka from Khayelitsha township started a bin washing business at the age of 19 after struggling to find a job

His honest business is growing rapidly by the day with more than fifty customers supporting the business

Finding a good job can be both stressful and daunting for any South African, whether you’re young, old, graduated, or not.

After struggling to secure a decent job for over a year, 19-year-old Ivan Kutuka from Khayelitsha township started a bin washing business.

Many Mzansi netizens lauded Ivan Kutuka for taking the initiative to start his own bin washing business. Image: Kasi Economy/Facebook

Source: UGC

The young man made the most of an unkind situation and rolled up his sleeves to do a job many would shy away from – but a very necessary one at that!

According to Mail & Guardian, unemployment hit a record high, with 32.6% of South Africans jobless in the first quarter of 2021, according to Stats SA data.

For young people, the situation is worse, with nearly half of the country’s youth unable to find work despite their eligibility to join the labour force.

However, for the business-minded Ivan, his bin business is growing rapidly with more than fifty customers supporting the business.

His story was shared on Facebook by Briefly News and many peeps were left feeling inspired by his determination and ability to create a work opportunity for himself.

Ralph Bhek'swayo wrote:

“So brave. I truly respect you.”

Nkululeko Simphiwe commented:

“And someone is busy crying ANC government doesn't create jobs wara wara, life is just the survival of the fittest, everything is in your hands if you can't use your brain and hustle you'll starve forever waiting for a job that does not exist. This message is for everyone including those with qualifications that are doing nothing for them.”

Chris Sithole replied:

“Keep it up boy.”

Keneilwe Portia said:

“Good I love it when young people do something about their situations instead of complaining about iR350.”

Phuthi'wa Ka'phihlela responded:

“Keep it going.”

Jobshaven.co.za said:

“Great job Ntwana. .”

Source: Briefly.co.za