Popular skit maker Cute Abiola and veteran actress Madam Saje seem to be prepping for some Valentine’s Day drama

This comes as Cute Abiola took to his page to share lovely pictures of him and the veteran actress in red and white outfits

The pictures have stirred funny reactions from netizens as it comes a few hours to this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration

Barely a few hours before this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, many celebrities, including skit maker Cute Abiola and veteran actress Madam Saje, are getting ready to ‘pepper’ their fans and followers.

Cute Abiola has taken to his Instagram page to declare Madam Saje as his Val while sharing lovely pictures of them rocking the usual ‘red and white’ Valentine’s Day outfit.

Cute Abiola declares Madam Saje as his Val. Credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram page, Cute Abiola wrote:

“Babe ❤️ MY VAL @sajetiologa On the 14th We lit.”

See the pictures Cute Abiola shared below:

Netizens react to Valentine’s day pics of Cute Abiola and Madam Saje

Legit.ng captured some of the funny reactions; see them below:

folorunshoadeola:

"Henhen, grandma Tiwa na, you will hear from Olori Ebi."

comedianebiye:

"Older women dey sweet Sha."

mcedopikin:

"Waiten be this boy ."

dannys9ja:

"Dis kind love no get 2, this is 1 ❤️ ."

larrittshoevillage:

"Pressure ti wa bayiii."

keth_0101:

"This guy is actually not serious ."

farouzy_yyy:

"Lawyer Kunle Waris this."

only1skillz001:

"This sugar mommy stuff go sha circulate one day ."

ojubabe1:

"True love has no age restriction ."

mooreshola:

"OPOR SEH Who’s gonna be my Val baayi."

sekinatomoibukun_:

"Daddy is this lady not too small for uchild abuse ."

iam_blessedprincess:

"Na Wetin big pass me I wan Dey carry now ."

Source: Legit.ng