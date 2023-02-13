Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Angel Smith recently turned a year older, and she celebrated with an emotional message directed to her younger self

The body positivity activist, in her birthday post caption, noted that she is so much in love with her life and all the versions of it that it could've been and that it is

The reality TV star further noted that she has come to learn how to embrace the entirety of her life, be it good, bad or ugly, because those are the things that make it perfect

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Angel Smith recently celebrated her 23rd birthday with a sweet, touching and motivating letter to her 14-year-old self.

In the viral post shared online, Angel penned down a deeply worded note as she expressed the pain and challenges she had to overcome before she turned 23.

The reality TV star's birthday message is coming months after Angel went online to reveal that she was uninspired by the life she has and was ready to end it all.

BBNaija star Angel Smith trends as she celebrates turning a year older with a deeply-worded letter to her younger self.

Source: Instagram

However, Angel's latest message celebrating turning a year old has an entirely different mood as she notes that she has come to accept life in its entirety, be it good, bad or ugly.

See Angel Smith's message to her younger self as she celebrates turning 23 years old:

See how netizens reacted to BBNaija's Angel's post on her 23rd birthday

@unusualphyna:

"Happy birthday sugar."

@beautytukura:

"Happy Birthday Babygirl."

@caramel.plugg:

"Look at my girlie!!!!!"

@thedorathybachor:

"Happy birthday baby girl."

@bellaokagbue:

"Happy birthday baby."

officialosas:

"Happiest birthday my darling Angel B! God’s blessings now and always darling! Have the best time celebrating!"

@thearinolao:

"All of that & more! Happy Birthday babyyyy‼️ Love youu."

@yerinsabraham:

"Happy Birthday Angel … You look gorgeous!!"

@rantngist:

"Happy birthday my one and only JBMONEY. You have done well for your age. Enjoy your day my Bea of life."

“I just want to jump off a bridge”: BBNaija star Angel Smith sparks reactions, talks about killing herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that former Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist, Angel Smith, recently got many of her fans worried online with a sensitive message she shared on her Twitter page.

The reality TV star Angel has taken to her Twitter handle to say she was exhausted with everything happening in her life and was at the point where she just wants to jump off a bridge and end it all.

Angel, who was one of the BBNaija season six finalists, noted in her concerning post that life, as it is at the moment, might just be worthless and uninspiring to her.

