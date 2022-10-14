BBNaija reality star Angel Smith has joined many netizens in reacting to the misconduct of staff of the hospital Rico Swavey was rushed to after his involvement in a motor accident

Angel recounted her experience at the same hospital where she revealed her grandma was asked to sign an indemnity form against her possible death

The reality star’s revelation has further sparked reactions on social media as many continued to air their displeasure

In a recent statement, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Angel Smith has recounted her experience at the same hospital Rico Swavey was reportedly admitted to before his demise.

Reacting to a viral clip that showed the misconduct of the hospital nurses before Rico’s death, Angel spoke on the unprofessional practices of the hospital situated in Lagos state as she revealed her grandmother was told to sign an indemnity form against her (Angel) possible death.

Angel said her grandmother was told to sign an indemnity form. Credit: @angeljbsmith @ricoswavey

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Gonna speak on this because when I was unconscious at home, my friend rushed me here and let me tell y’all something, it was terrible. Nobody should be going to Doren in Ajah.

“I felt terrible for at least a week, only God knows what type of drug they gave me I could’ve gone to meet kobe true true.

My grandmother and mother bundled me to another hospital, 0/10 lmfaooo and they wanted my granny to sign that if anything happened to me, it was on us not them lmfaooo.”

See her post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

karaagaialaisis:

"Why do you guys not share these experiences immediately they happen???? Is it until a life is lost and is the matter is being raised before you talk??? Matters in the past should have taught us not not keep quiet nah!! ."

holuwaphemmmy8:

"Almost everyone who has visited d hospital has one horrible story to tell. From loosing their loved ones to non challant attitude of the staff. So what do we think can be done."

odunzbrown:

"Doren Hospital has never been good with servicing for years ‍♂️ had quite a terrible experience there years back."

Lagos govt to sanction hospital

Hours after Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Rico Swavey's death, a clip surfaced on social media showing how some nurses at the hospital handled his critical situation when he was rushed in following his involvement in a motor accident.

The 30-second clip showed some of the nurses at the hospital in Lagos state making videos and being lackadaisical with their duties while Rico was in a critical condition.

Following the outrage on social media, the Lagos state government, in a statement, said it would investigate the nurses' unprofessional conduct.

