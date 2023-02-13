During the eviction show on Sunday, February 12, Ebuka called out Yemi for going to Blue Aiva behind Khosi's back

According to the TV host, Yemi leaves Khosi's bed around 2am almost every night to be with Blue Aiva

After the show, a shocked Khosi couldn't hold herself from weeping as Yemi tried to explain things to her

Not only did Mmeli and Jenni O get evicted from the BBTitans show, the host, Ebuka, went the extra length to shake relationship tables.

Yemi was caught off guard after Ebuka called him out and asked why he was always leaving Khosi's bed for Blue Aiva's almost every night around 2am.

Yemi tried to console Khosi as he denied Blue Aiva. Photo credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

As expected, Yemi denied the claim. After the live show, a video sighted online showed Yemi consoling Khosi, who wept bitterly over what she had just discovered.

The young man assured her that even though he is a flirt, he really wants to be with her and not Blue Aiva.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He also flatly denied having anything special with Blue to the point of visiting her bed every night.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

nana_adoma_kyerekuaa:

“Are you going to believe me or Ebuka?. Yemi 2023."

callme_prettypearl:

"Khosi best actress of the Year."

nana_adoma_kyerekuaa:

"Wait, what about khosis 4 year relationship?"

mahnnie_official:

"Yemi Na practical definition of Lagos men… lies."

nkem_dilimm:

"As it stands now,Kosi is the real game player. Yemi is still a novice see how she’s manipulating Yemi with her crocodile tears of a crime she’s also guilty of with THABANG. fear James brown."

ummis_exquisite_:

"I honestly don’t find this thing interesting..I thought her table with thabang was shaked too..and how about it’s explanation?? She always like feeling like a victim."

afini_enya

"Serves khosi right. Who holy pass. Girl has been all over thabang too,upon tbangs keeps dodging jer kiss like stray bullet."

_amaragrace:

"Bad girl jam bad boy. Let’s see the best player even tho both of them are in love already

Yemi rants to Blue Aiva about Miracle opening Khosi’s eyes to the game he’s playing

Big Brother Titan housemate Yemi's game will come to an end if Miracle ends up opening Khosi's eyes.

The young man was not happy with the fact that his colleague tried to make Khosi see how fast he would move on to another lady if she got evicted.

In a rant session with Blue Aiva, Yemi expressed how disgusted he was that Miracle would say that kind of thing to Khosi about him.

Source: Legit.ng