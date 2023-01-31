Khosi is literally the only person not seeing that Yemi Cregx is playing a game with her as well as with other women

Miracle tried to open Khosi's eyes by letting her know that Yemi will move on to another woman fast if she leaves the house

The surprising part of the video is the fact that Yemi sought solace in Blue Aiva, another lady he is chasing despite being with Khosi

Big Brother Titan housemate Yemi's game will come to an end if Miracle ends up opening Khosi's eyes.

The young man is not happy with the fact that his colleague told tried to make Khosi see how fast he would move on to another lady if she gets evicted.

Nigerians react as Yemi rants to Blue Aiva Photo credit: @ _miracleop/@bigbro_africa/@kingcregx

Source: Instagram

In a rant session with Blue Aiva, Yemi expressed how disgusted he is that Miracle would say that kind of thing to Khosi about him.

Blue who doesn't mind flirting with and kissing Yemi even though he is supposedly Khosi's man tired to comfort him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

terrymoore_official:

"Same thing Khosi will move on if he was evicted last week. That miracle dude don’t have a bro code. It just shows he can’t attract anyone else other than emotionally blackmailing khosi to be his girl."

minat__minaj:

"Make Yemi stfup like say he nor go move to another person before."

thee_siba:

"Why are they talking about Khosi? They must talk their own talk o."

nnekaopara3:

"Yemi can flirt with anyone but he knows truely where his heart belongs, miracle is beginning to be a pain in d neck for him"

rifa_laceup:

"This Khosi with that huge mouth is a big fool!!! Anytime she is cautioned then she rushes to go tell Yemi just to create problems. What kinda yeye love is this she's in?"

emp_boston9876:

"Blue is a Professional Side-Hen .. "

goddess_emefa:

"Side chicks really try because there’s no way any woman should be this comfortable being a second fiddle kai."

HoH Blue Aiva and partner save Yemi’s pair ss Khosi, Miracle, 7 others face possible eviction

Things continued to get more intense in the Big Brother Titans house seeing as a new set of housemates faced eviction.

In line with their usual tradition every Monday night, one representative of each housemate pair went into the diary room to nominate two pairs for possible eviction

After Big Brother had announced the 5 pairs of housemates up for eviction, he called on the two Heads of House, Kanaga Jnr and Blue Aiva, to decide within one minute who they wanted to save and replace.

Source: Legit.ng