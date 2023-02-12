South Africa is still in a moment of shock following the murder of rapper AKA and his friend and former manager Tibz

A new CCTV video making rounds on social media shows the moment a gunman walked up to the rapper and shot him in the head

Scores of the rapper's fans are calling for the police and Durban community members to work together and apprehend the murderer

A CCTV video showing AKA's last moments on earth has left Mzansi at a loss for words. The viral clip shows the rapper and some of his friends leaving Wish restaurants and heading to their vehicles.

CCTV video showing the moment AKA nad Tibz were shot is making rounds on social media. Image: @akaworldwide and @pmcafrica

Source: UGC

A hitman wearing a hoodie then walks up to the group and fires shots, shooting AKA in the back of the head and runs away on foot.

Fans disturbed by graphic CCTV footage

The graphic video that has been widely shared on social media has fans calling for justice for the rapper. Many believe this was a planned attack as the hitman shoots and doesn't take anything from the rapper.

@ItsTheReal_BizZ wrote:

"The CCTV footage of AKA Making rounds is unnecessary, even that video of him laying on the floor is too much ."

@ShadrackAmonooC said:

"After Seeing The CCTV Footage Of How AKA was Shøt, I Think The Person behind the trigger was a Woman… Charlie ‍♂️."

ANC in eThekwini calls for AKA's killers to be apprehended

According to TimesLIVE, the ANC in eThekwini said ballistic experts should be deployed to gather enough evidence which will ensure that those behind the AKA and Tibz's murder are arrested. The statement read:

"The latest footage showing suspects shooting AKA and 'Tibz' at close range warrants the deployment of a team of experienced ballistic experts to ensure the gathering of enough evidence and to carry spot examinations of the crime scene. IT experts must also be assigned to analyse the footage."

AKA shot dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that South African rapper AKA died following a shooting incident on Florida Road in Durban.

Police in Durban confirmed that the rapper was gunned down with his bodyguard outside a popular restaurant.

Reports in the media suggest that unknown gunmen shot the rapper in a drive-by shooting.

