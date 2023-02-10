A Nigerian social media comedian, Yunusa, caused an online buzz after meeting with billionaire, Femi Otedola’s lookalike

The socialite shared a video of himself with the rich man’s lookalike as he promised to take him to London in his private jet

The video of Yunusa with the Otedola lookalike caused amused many netizens with some of them rolling with laughter

Nigerian social media comedian, Yunusa aka Cold Zobo, recently met with a man who looked like billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Yunusa shared a funny video of himself with the supposed billionaire and the conversation he had with him.

The phony Otedola was seen drinking a glass of wine and smoking a pipe as Yunusa made a video thanking his stars for meeting the supposed billionaire.

Femi Otedola's lookalike promises to take man to London in his private jet. Photos: @yunusa._, @femiotedola

According to Yunusa, he was glad to meet with Otedola and he proceeded to ask the man to say hi to his camera.

Not stopping there, the Cold Zobo star added that Otedola had promised to take him to London in his private jet and then shamed his village people who said he cannot travel.

The Otedola lookalike said:

"You will travel tomorrow by the grace of God, in my private jet."

Yunusa then took the liberty to drink out of the so-called billionaire’s glass of wine and the phony Otedola quickly warned him not to drink too much as he carried his class away.

See the funny video below:

Nigerians react as man meets with Femi Otedola lookalike

The video of Yunusa’s exchange with Femi Otedola’s lookalike got a lot of netizens laughing. Read some of their comments below:

ifeoluwaexcel_:

"Make Dj Cuppy see dis now.. U go meet her for court "

caramel_scotchbutter:

"This one is certainly Femi otekobo"

lindajames_linda:

"He said by the grace of God that means his not even sure "

litmusayo:

"This one na Femi Otenaira"

thecla_dzebla:

"Wahala no dey finish. You dey look for copy or cuppy"

splendstar:

"This one no de Otedola but Otenaira "

oyelami_olayinka_james:

"Na aba made otedola be this"

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy shares photo of cat disturbing her every night

Nigerian billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently went online to complain about a cat that has been disturbing her.

On her official Instagram page, via her IG stories, the celebrity disk jockey shared a photo of the cat on her car and noted that it disturbs her every night.

According to Cuppy, the feline is an enemy of progress because it keeps at it every single night.

