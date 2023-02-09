Actress Kate Henshaw in a post on her Twitter page cried out over how the new naira notes are poorly printed

The Nollywood veteran got her fans sharing their experiences with new notes that have part of another leaf printed with them

The actress' post stirred reactions as netizens shared their experiences and reservation about the new notes as legal tender

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw got netizen talking after she shared a photo of a badly printed N500 new note.

The new note had a new part of another note attached to it logically making it illegal to tender in the society.

Kate Henshaw laments about new notes Photo credit: @k8henshaw

Source: Instagram

The actress' post got other people who have had similar experiences share their encounters with the badly printed notes.

See tweets below:

The actress went on to ask a fan who got a couple of the badly printed new notes out of the N5k he withdrew.

"Can you share abi you don use am? If you did, was it accepted??"

See the exchange below:

Other reactions to Kate Henshaw's post

@Onokdee:

"All join... at least thank God u got hold of that note, many are still anguishing "

@ogor_OG:

"An illegal tender. Only in Nigeria, will such mediocrity be backed up by a government."

@chidoz:

"Held the cash first time yesterday, it was like they printed it on low toner. We didn't impress on this one at all."

@timotebz:

"This here is the personification of the term "keep the change"... this N500 kept the change "

@Cliffbalogun:

"Find scissor to trim it, thats the handy work of saboteurs inside minting."

@etuprince:

"Madam, be patriotic, currency errors occur everywhere in the world."

@segun_maximus:

"So these kind of notes actually exist? I assumed people printed them to use as content. Omo!!! "

