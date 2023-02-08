In 2020, Adeherself was arraigned by the EFCC before a special offence court on a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents

On February 8, some blogs reported that the skit maker/actress has been re-arraigned over N7.9m fraud

After the viral news broke out, Adeherself took to her page to fume over how baseless the rumours are

Popular skit maker and actress Adedamola Adewale aka Adeherself in 2020 was arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) over alleged N7.9m fraud.

She pleaded not guilty, and after a while, the news died down, recently some bloggers reported that the skit maker was picked up again.

Adeherself reacts to news of EFCC arrest Photo credit: @realadeherself

Source: Instagram

As expected, the report went viral, eventually reaching Adeherself, who took to her page to call out some of the blogs and newspapers.

The skit maker called the news baseless and fumed over how the media gets called in even for the slightest attention.

In a sarcastic tone, Adeherself urged any outlet carrying the news not to forget to tag her.

"When the news doesn’t favor them, they ask the media to stay back! But when there is an opportunity for attention they call the media asap! So baseless!..... #punchnewspapers @punchnewspapers @instablog9ja. Sha don’t forget to tag me! Thanks..."

See the post below:

Reactions to the post

swag_omoluabi:

"Blogs they find what to post as content no too they."

nihitola_edible_krafts:

"Omo to say I don’t know you but I was scared and my mood has changed since I saw the news ..it’s well o."

ladyjasminec:

"It will pass ! Stay strong "

movewithomike:

"Tell us the story! Shey you do am.. Yes or No ???"

oluwa_bunkunmi_:

"I saw it on twitter and I was like ‘WOW’"

oomo__alhaja:

"Ade is in her father's house you people jus dey repost old news "

hakimboss001:

"Be strong, it's just one of tough part of being a celebrity. I sure know how this would have made you feel right now, but embrace it like a boss you are and remember this too shall pass. Wishing you all the best!"

Adeherself calls out Nigerian men on podcast

Young female skit maker, Adedamola Adewale Rukayat, better known as Adeherself stirred emotions online after a clip of her talking about Nigerian men and their inability to woo women while on a podcast went viral.

Adeherself, said while on the podcast Chook Mouth, that most Nigerian men no longer know how to woo a woman without necessarily having to flaunt money or bragging about a life of luxury.

The skit makers's comments got some people questioning how many relationships she has been in.

Source: Legit.ng