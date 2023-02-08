A video clip of Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and a lady dancing at a Lagos party has sparked reactions online

In a trending clip, the movie star was seen spraying the new naira notes on the lady he was dancing with, using a hilarious gesture to get her attention

Kunle Remi in the clip, was seen telling the lady to stay focused on him, and ever naira note he spent should be accounted for

Nigerian actor Kunle Remi recently trended online after a viral clip of him at a family function spraying the new naira note on a young lady has gone viral.

In the viral clip Kunle Remi was seen showing the new way for people to spray the new naira notes when at events.

Anikulapo star, Kunle Remi recently sparked reactions online with a video he shared on his page spraying the new naira notes on a lady. Photo credit: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Kunle Remi in the viral clip walked up to a lady and pointed at her to look straight in his eyes while he sprayed her some of the new 500 naira notes he was with.

Watch the video of Kunle Remi spraying the new naira notes on a lady at a party goes viral:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Kunle Remi spraying the new naira note at a party

@sophiealakija:

"Stop spraying before they take you away too abeg."

@mizsthicknesz:

" this man."

@skinnyplug_:

"A whole new naira notes, even dollar go dey wonder why naira dey trend."

@yinkaoshikoya:

"This guy is a certified yeye person, honestly."

@cynthiaebeofor:

"Swears, not the one that the celebrant will not see you atleast she’ll know the effort you made. Ko easy."

@_imi_si_oluwa:

"Walahi this man naa pure character."

@iamlizzyberry:

"That’s luxury pls focus."

@vickythegreatest:

"The look on the other girl, bad belle child."

@debyoscar:

"Please I will make the eye contact. Spray me, I won’t even dare blink."

@myluxx_:

"Sis has to be a family member to be this unbothered & calm looking you straight in the eyes. Infact she has to be your sister."

Kunle Remi reveals how entertainer gave him candle, oil before his industry break

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that before joining the industry, Kunle Remi was informed by an entertainer who was introduced to him by a friend that he hasn't paid his dues.

While speaking in an interview on The Honest Bunch podcast, the actor noted that the entertainer he met kept mentioning names to show how well-connected he is.

Remi then went on to reveal that he was told by the man to 'bend over' and it suddenly almost seemed like a good idea with the way it was painted.

Source: Legit.ng