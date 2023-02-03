Nigerian Afro-pop star Adekunle Gold needed to make his fellow Nigerians review their lives in the past eight years

In his own way, the sensational artist spoke for those who were frustrated or disappointed by the outgoing administration

AG Baby, as he is fondly called, triggered similar responses from fans and netizens who did not waste time venting their anger

Nigerian Afro-pop singer Adekunle Gold must have thought it through when he made his decree about the 8-year terms served by the outgoing government.

The Five Star was able to convey his anger in a few sentences, which many of his fans and followers attested to.

According to AG Baby, the Buhari government and its cohorts wasted the lives of its citizens for eight years, invariably saying that the outgoing power could not, in any way, better the lives of its people.

"This current administration wasted eight years of our lives. 8 years, we regressed as a nation."

Nigerians react to his tweet

@helennbrownn:

"And it’s so sad that they could ruin the next 8 years."

@Just4her7:

"People still want to vote another “not so healthy “ old man , that will waste another 4/8 years of their lives."

@EmmylexAfeks:

"And some people want us to bring another that will make it 16 years of wastage aaaah."

@Fayokunmii:

And the age wey I clock this year, if I add another 8yrs to it, kilo ku??

@ngofthegoodlife:

"And who are you using your influence to support in this election? We need all hands on deck sire."

@aniefioketimMyk:

"8yrs gone down the drain cuz some people were desperate to “try something else”.

"8yrs of unwarranted and unnecessary pain cuz some people just wanted access to the corridors of power.

