Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has once again made the news over the reaction to one of his fans seeing him

In the clip making the rounds, the female fan who was behind the camera was heard sounding like she was in tears after spotting Wizkid in public

A number of netizens reacted to the viral video as they spoke on the lady’s excitement after seeing Wizkid

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, left one of his Nigerian female fans close to tears in a viral video.

A rare video made the rounds online of the More Love, Less Ego star in public and the fan who could not beleive that she was seeing him in public could not hide the excitement in her voice.

The lady who was behind the camera captured Wizkid shaking hands with DJ Enimoney and with a tear-laced voice, she called out to the singer.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as fan gets close to tears after seeing Wizkid out in public

A number of netizens were amused by the video of the female fan’s conduct after seeing Wizkid and many of them noted that she was likely to pass out. Read some of the funny reactions to the video below:

empress_ramat:

“She will pass out she sound so so excited.”

iam_giifted:

“An absolute fave! Wiz is soo fine though!”

nicolenicol21:

“Crying for my fellow human being? I no fit”

nice_onlinestores:

“If na me I go rush am oh ”

homeofaffordablehair:

“God Abeg oMashalla hope u hugged her☹️”

official_prinzymartinz:

“She even say daaaddddyyyyy, it was so nice to watch. We have wizkid in Nigeria. We should be grateful.”

imolelives:

"No na masalashi "

em_signatures:

“Na maysuya u for talk ”

zeeunique.00:

“Afi mashala nawahala no come plenty like this.”

daisi_victoria:

“I don't understand this attitude”

Source: Legit.ng