Popular Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has clocked a new age of 37 to the joy of his many fans

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite shared the good news and kind messages started to pour in

A number of Ubi’s fans and celebrity colleagues took to his comment section to wish him well on his birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, caused an online buzz as he clocked the new age of 37.

The socialite took to his official Instagram page on February 2, 2023, to share the great news of his birthday with netizens.

Ubi shared a photo of himself looking dapper in a dark blue suit as he wished himself a happy birthday.

Ubi Franklin clocks 37. Photos: @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“SEE WHAT THE LORD HAS DONE ❤️ HAPPY 37th BIRTHDAY TO ME. A NEW LEVEL, A NEW SEASON. GRATEFUL ❤️”

See his post below:

See another of Ubi’s birthday posts below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Ubi Franklin on 37th birthday

Shortly after Ubi Franklin announced his birthday on social media, a number of netizens took to his comment section to wish him well. Read some of their comments below:

prettymikeoflagos:

"Happy birthday brotherly "

chiomakpotha:

"Happy Birthday Ubi "

officialozo__:

"Happy birthday many more years stay blessed ♥️"

obi_cubana:

"Happy birthday Ubi❤️"

everythingfashionitem1:

"Happy birthday Mr Ubi! God will show up more for you this year!"

moladeofficial_:

"Happy birthday to you SIR UBI. Welcome to a new level of Grace and success . I wish you long life and prosperity boss ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Senatorcomedian:

"MD/CEO Happy birthday my dearest brother....God has got you!!!"

bigtimi:

"My friend who I regularly beat on FIFA has a birthday today! My bro, more beatings this year! God bless you, brother. I wish you many happy returns. Happy birthday! "

Wizkid's 2nd son clocks 6 months

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid and his partner, Jada P’s second child, is now six months old.

The good news was shared on social media by Jada to the joy of many fans.

Taking to her Twitter page, Jada announced that their second baby is now half a year old and it drew a series of reactions from netizens who could not help but drop congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng