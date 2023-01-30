Singer Portable Zazu has sent a message to women, who cheat on their husbands as retaliation for similar action

Portable, who threw his weight behind men who cheat declared it was one for all women, adding that any man who cheats on her husband is gone

This is coming days after the Zazu crooner caught his second wife cheating on him, his statement has sparked reactions online

Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu, who is married to two wives has shared a motivational message to couples.

Portable in a short clip, gave his support for men who cheat, adding that married women don’t have the same right to retaliate. He added that it was one man for all women.

The singer said:

“If you cheat because your husband is cheating you’re gone, one man for all women.”

Watch the clip below:

This is coming days after Portable hinted that relationship issues with his second wife which went viral.

Reactions as Portable throws weight behind men who cheat

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

officiodreko4:

" real fact."

soyinka.solomon:

"It’s called territorialism A lion king will never allow another lion to f it’s lioness never ever."

donjay840

"No be lie bro ."

empressjudas1

"Am active dnt nack another man babe o."

renard.xsg:

"Portable and drama ."

spakingjoe:

"@williamsfundz17 I swear ."

ollybabymo22:

"Oro pawpaw."

thacutepixel:

"ema je iyen lo no."

