Singer Mr P has taken to social media with a post giving fans an idea of what his next money-making venture might be

The singer shared a screenshot showing the alleged earnings of some ladies on Onlyfans and he mentioned creating an account on the platform

Mr P hilariously begged his wife, Lola, not to be angry and social media users had funny reactions to his post

Even with his level of wealth, it appears singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P is still actively looking for ways to multiply his income.

The singer couldn’t look past after stumbling upon a report that showed the alleged earnings of top earners on video sharing platform, Onlyfans.

Peter Okoye considers activating Onlyfans. Photo: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Mr P shared a screenshot in which reality star Blac Chyna and another lady were alleged to have earned about N9bn and N5bn respectively on the platform.

“No be to activate my own Onlfyfans so?” the One More Night hitmaker wrote while using the opportunity to call on his wife, Lola, not to be angry about his decision.

See the screenshot below:

Social media users react

em.my7559 said:

"More like make she open make you dey collect money… ‍♂️"

officialsdmi said:

"I am in support of this movement."

kennyusuph said:

"Tahh e no reach 20m, her net worth is not more than 5million dollars ,make dem no Dey lie you ."

ezege__gram said:

"Do what makes u happy oh."

bestlady102 said:

"He's just joking!"

mauric.e__ said:

"Na now I see why almost all the girls for US get OF. Subscribe to their account now you go Dey see normal pant and bra wey we Dey see everyday."

Source: Legit.ng