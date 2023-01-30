Former BBNaija housemate, Ka3na, has stirred mixed reactions from social media users after sharing the news of her baby’s arrival

The reality star in an Instastory post announced that she has welcomed a baby boy and promised to unveil his face soon

Some social media users congratulated the new mum while others wondered how she was able to put to bed so fast

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Ka3na, is one known for drama and this explains why her pregnancy and childbirth have become trending topics.

The reality star who only shared news of her pregnancy some days ago returned to social media letting the world know that she has welcomed her second child.

BBNaija's Ka3na has welcomed a baby boy abroad. Photo: @official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija star took to her official Instastory channel with a video which appeared to have been filmed at the hospital.

Ka3na proceeded to reveal that she welcomed a baby boy and she appreciated everyone who sent lovely messages to her.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

perfect__delicacies said:

"Congratulations boss lady ❤️."

glora_glam said:

"But I dont understand how she had a flat tummy for Christmas and a month laterlike how though ??"

omoyemeh_special said:

"But Katrina did Christmas photo shoot with flat tummy na. Make una suffri Dey run us street for this social media na."

tolulopee___ said:

"I love ka3na, but the ka3na I know would show her bare pregnancy to prove a point."

she_is.kingg said:

"I feel she has given birth before announcing to us that she is expecting.. It’s all good,Congratulations to her."

osahonplux said:

"I thought she is divorced? Who is the father?"

gozirim_nwa said:

"Person born instead wey una go say congratulations una dey ask who give am belle Shey na until una know the papa before una talk congrats cos I no understand."

Source: Legit.ng