A Nigerian woman who gave birth after 20 years has sparked massive reactions from happy netizens

Reports gathered that the beautiful woman has been married for years and trusting God for the fruit of the womb

A photo of the new mother during pregnancy and another picture of her newly born set of twins has gone viral

A Nigerian woman who has been married for about 20 years has a reason to smile again after giving birth to a set of twins.

The woman who has been trusting God for the fruit of the womb since she got married, could not control her joy after getting pregnant and birthing her twins.

Nigerian woman births twins after 20 years Photo Credit: @Austin BenEmy

Source: Facebook

This new mother has gotten numerous congratulatory messages on social media and it also reassured religious people that there is God.

The post was shared by Austin Ben on Facebook with the caption:

"All I can say is that there "is God (Chukwudi) after 20 years God is the greatest. My dancing shoes are ready."

Social media reactions

@Offor Joy said:

"God is indeed great."

@Nwoye Vincent wrote:

"Congratulations God is good."

@Paschal Agu commented:

"Congratulations and more grace."

@Okolie Obum replied:

"God is good. Congratulations to your family."

@Helen Onyechi Okworie Edward replied:

"That's awesome, congratulations."

@Chi Mary wrote:

"Miracle no dey tire Jesus. My miracle worker. Congratulations to her."

See post below:

Nigerian woman welcomes twins after 46 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a patient Nigerian man and his wife have welcomed twin babies after 46 years of childlessness. A photo of the man, his wife and the twins was posted on Twitter by Harrison Onuoha.

The photo of the couple and their newborn children has sparked positive reactions on Twitter as people marvelled at what they described as a miracle.

Harrison wrote while posting the photo: "After 46 years of childlessness and waiting, God has blessed us with twins. What God cannot do does not exist."

Source: Legit.ng