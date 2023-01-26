Nigerian singer Ayra Starr is currently out of Nigeria and has been sharing beautiful moments with her fans

Ayra Starr shared a lovely video as she showed off some dance moves on a beach in the United States

The short clip has stirred reactions from netizens, while many of her fans gushed about it, others talked about her outfit

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mavin star and Rush crooner Ayra Starr is currently out of Nigeria as she is having the time of her life in the US.

Ayra Starr, who arrived in New York a few days ago is already sharing some lovely moments in the country with her fans.

Ayra Starr shares fun moments of her in the US. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The talented singer took to her Instastory to share a clip of her showing off moves as she whined her waist on a beach.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Netizens react to Ayra Starr’s dance video

While many gushed over the Mavin star, others reacted to her outfit as Ayra Starr is popular for her micro-mini outfits.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bright_osas1:

"See as she fresh like today bread."

kendra.vall:

"You’re shining…. dan boroba you’re shining….twinkle twinkle little star."

kue_vibes:

"Wetin sabi girl use cream body."

sure_blessing:

"Why I dey look this girl like Tiwa, no different from when Tiwa young well well too."

i_amdetolarock:

"Small yansh dey shake ooo."

ayomide_carder:

"And nah one guy go Dey knack my crush o."

jojokonani1:

"Ayra beauty Africa queen with wonderful voice keep it moving.❤️."

danzzy_asia:

"She use Ororo baff ni ."

dips__ben_z:

"Na me, Go later marry❤️ you."

theonlynexx_:

"She makes slim look thick."

damian_shallia:

"I no say most of una prefer tems yansh o but i go carry ayra 5 times over tems no be everybody like big yansh ayra na my speck gawwddd❤️."

Ayra Starr sparks reactions with message to non-fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr put herself up for dragging over a tweet she shared via her official Twitter handle while referring to those who aren’t her fans.

Ayra Starr had hinted she was working on a new anthem for her fans but went on to include a dig at those who are not lovers of her music.

She wrote:

“Making an anthem for Sabi boys and girls only , the rest of y’all can go and jump in a dam.”

Source: Legit.ng