Thousands of TikTok users have fallen in love with a young wife who used a nice waist dance to entertain her husband

The woman's husband was working on his laptop when she suddenly started dancing in the room

In other to concentrate and watch his wife's sweet dance steps, the man closed his laptop and started to take in the moment

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Over 200,000 TikTok users have viewed the viral video of a wife dancing nicely for her husband inside a room.

The woman who is clearly a talented dancer moved with her waist to entertain her husband who was busy working.

The man closed his laptop to enjoy his wife's dance. Photo credit: TikTok/@sosomechesson.

Source: UGC

Video of a woman dancing for her husband

The video shared on TikTok showed the man with a laptop on his lap, meaning he may have been working on something.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, when his wife started dancing, he closed his laptop so as to concentrate and enjoy the moment.

The beautiful smile that danced on his face showed that he clearly enjoyed the dance. His wife's ability to whine her waist has been described as legendary.

Her dance step and how she used it to entertain her husband has made the video go viral. The video was posted by @sosomechesson.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@omoteahon said:

"Walihi if dis man cheat on his wife we go just know say he be wizard I swear. Because his wife his giving her all in one package. Love you."

@habibat commented:

"Is the closing of laptop for me."

@Perlin said:

"The way he looks at her awww yesss man a keeper right here!!"

@user2911217564316 reacted:

"Awwww what a happy home."

@user1371721209795 said:

"Blessed man. Never should you cheat on her. See how she is freely giving it to you. By the way you should even throw some dollars on her."

Video of a girl dancing while fetching water

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a girl danced when she went to fetch water at the tap.

The girl was nicely dressed in a native wrapper tied around her chest.

She went to the tap with a brown clay pot but she abandoned it and danced gently.

Source: Legit.ng