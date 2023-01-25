Popular Nigerian singer and businessman, Mr Eazi, is now a shareholder in one of Africa’s biggest basketball clubs

Eazi shared the good news on social media and explained that he was inspired by his mentor, Jay Z

According to Eazi, after reading that Jay Z bought shares in NYC basketball club, he decided to do same and now owns shares in Cape Town Tigers club

Popular Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi, got fans talking after announcing that he had bought shares in Africa’s best basketball team, Cape Town Tigers.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star explained that he decided to buy the shares to follow his mentor, Jay Z.

According to Eazi, after he read about how Jay Z got shares in an NYC basketball team, he decided to do the same and was happy to announce being a shareholder with Came Town Tigers.

Fans hail Mr Eazi for buying shares in basketball club like his mentor Jay Z. Photos: @mreazi, @jayzz_official

He tweeted:

“I read that Jay’z got shares in a NYC basketball team! So I had to do my own to ff my mentor!! Happy to announce I am now a shareholder of @CapeTownTigers the best basketball team in Africa from now going forward! See you at the next game! Honoured to be part of The family.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Mr Eazi buys shares in Africa’s best basketball club

Shortly after the music star shared the good news of his business move online, a number of netizens praised him. Read some of their comments below:

chris_dubem:

"This man be learning a lot from @femiotedola "

addy__maya:

"Mr Eazi making the right investments."

_loner_boy12:

"Business wise.."

jenniferukata:

"Business man "

uncle_head:

"I love this guy"

ipason1:

"Why can’t we get our own private sport league for our kids? It will solve a lot of unemployment issues."

Baobab tweeted:

Manuel had this to say:

Pearson wrote:

Big Flex had this to say:

Nice one.

