Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi in a series of Instagram posts has confirmed speculations about those behind controversial Instagram blog, Gistlover.

The movie star in his post claimed that the blog is being run by a group of people in the entertainment industry.

Yomi Fabiyi reveals identity of those behind Gistlovers. Photo: @realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

According to Fabiyi, a top actress, two female movie stars based abroad and one actor all work behind the scenes of the blog.

"Na one top actress wey want fans by agidi, by tulasi and fake life in conjunction with other diaspora actress(es) and one Yoruba actor with a hypnotized fan living abroad as part of the syndicate operates this criminal blog called Gistlover," the actor wrote.

Fabiyi accused the bloggers of violating people’s privacy in the name of blogging, adding that the platform has now become a tool of oppression. The actor equally clamped down on the law enforcement agency in Nigeria for letting the blog thrive for so long.

See his posts below:

Social media users react

oyewoleolukemmy said:

"I totally disagree with your opinion on gist lover.if not for gist lover you people would have used unrealistic expectations of life to ruin the hard working younger generation."

oladunnicomfort said:

"After ranting about your colleagues not attending your rocklaf party... E pain am ,now it's gistlover at the same time shading toyin. Meanwhile broda is always having issues with women."

adelanny_ said:

"Egbon Yomi leave Gistlover oooo…no let am reason your matter abi you just wan trend small."

limah_unusual said:

"Ikebe don Dey look for Oba trouble to trend don Dey hungry u."

favorite_meee said:

"Your ways are not pure that’s why you are restless wentin gistlover do you ?????? Gistlover wey Dey give joy and happiness! Ikebe super rest in Jesus name."

