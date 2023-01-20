Nigerian skit maker Zicsaloma was recently left stunned at what a young lady storekeeper he met in Ghana did to him

In a viral clip, Zicsaloma was seen trying to pay for some groceries at a store during his recent trip to Ghana with a $100 bill, but the young girl at the store turned it down for 2 Ghana cedis

The act has stirred up serious reactions online as some Nigerians have been trolling the young lady for rejecting $100 for 2 cedis

Zicsaloma in the trending video was seen buying some groceries at a shop in Ghana, and when he was done he tried paying for what he bought by giving the lady at the store a $100 bill.

Nigerian skit maker Zicsaloma trends online after a video of a Ghanaian girl rejecting 100 dollars he gave her for 2 cedis went viral. Photo credit: @instablog

Source: Instagram

However, to the amusement of many, the young lady turned down the $100 bill and requested to be paid in Ghanaian currency, to the tune of two cedis.

See the viral moment Zicsaloma was shocked by a Ghanaian girl that rejected $100 for 2 cedis:

See how netizens reacted to the video of a Ghanaian girl that rejected Zicsaloma's $100 for 2 cedis

@augustivity:

"What of the dollar is fake? Pls give her what she knows!"

@db_naturals_:

"She no even wan hear say dem shoot bird the mama fly."

@__kofoworola_:

"Na Wetin she Sabi she collect so…"

@french_____:

"I understand her cos sometimes people trade with fake dollars."

@bruno_elegonye:

"Ghana na village normally."

@karr_tel:

"Change the $ to cedis and dash the girl and stop looking for cheap contents."

@iamchika7:

"Some people don’t even know how to differentiate between fake and real. Abeg give her what she knows. If you wan do Christmas do it and stop showing off."

Reactions as Zicsaloma acquires Benz 2 months after gifting himself a house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zicsaloma, ended 2022 with him becoming a landlord, and just 19 days into 2023, he acquired a Mercedes Benz.

The comedian made the announcement on his Instagram page as he shared photos showing off his 'new baby'.

The skit maker also announced that he became a brand ambassador for the automobile shop that sold him his car.

Source: Legit.ng