BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Kim Oprah, has now reacted to controversies surrounding her private jet birthday photos

The reality show star replied to a troll who suggested that she only used a grounded jet for the photos

According to Kim, she doesn’t know about paying for pictures on a jet but whoever pays for a flight can do whatever they want

BBNaija Pepper Dem star, Kim Oprah, has now responded to trolls following the controversy surrounding her customized private jet birthday photos

Recall that Kim recently clocked a new age and she hired a customised private jet to celebrate the occasion

A troll claimed it was a grounded jet that did not fly anywhere and the reality star responded.

Kim Oprah reacts as troll claims she took birthday photos with grounded jet. Photos: @kimoprah

Source: Instagram

Taking to her TikTok page, Kim shared more clips of the customised private jet from her birthday.

The video showed the reality star having fun with her friends inside the jet which was decorated with balloons and more.

According to Kim, they usually do not allow people to brand jets but she always gets what she wants.

To prove that the jet took off, Kim’s clip showed a part where the balloons were heard being popped. According to her, it’s because they are a risk to fly with.

Kim also added that she is not aware of people paying to take pictures on a jet but if they pay for a flight, they can do whatever they want.

The reality star added that she also actually flew with her makeup artist and video team because it was a long weekend.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Kim Oprah debunks claim that she posed in a grounded jet for birthday photos

Read what some social media users had to say about her reaction below:

ddashnblushmakeovers:

"Wahala plenty, keeping up with the trend is not easy o. Chai. Are these people truly happy and have peace?"

_iamsheila__:

"Wetin concern una concern how much she pay for the branded jet or not? So y’all don’t have ur own family problems in your house?"

winifrediheoma:

"If I see jet without engine sef, I go use am snap. E no consign anybody."

noradiva:

"Okay ma’am but that jet ain’t flying ‍♀️"

ezeqwesiri:

"Even though even though . Pay for your own let’s see na ; if e easy to pay."

sharonofficial126:

"She enter jet Abi she nor enter? Stop the unnecessary hate."

amazinglett:

"Well she could have just record the skies cos I can attach a jet sound to anything even while I’m bathing in my bathroom…just saying."

op_jegz:

"Really, the winner here is person wey get jet wey dem rent. Grounded or not."

irishmirage:

"Even if na fake life, do am if e easy."

Source: Legit.ng