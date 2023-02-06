Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday is counting down to her birthday which is a couple of days away

However, the actress was recently surprised with a pre-birthday party by some of her friends and she posted pictures and videos on Instagram

One of the photos shared captured the movie star posing with a huge castle-like birthday cake she got for the party

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, will be turning a new age in a matter of days but the celebration has already kicked off.

The actress no doubt had an amazing weekend as some friends and loved ones came together to surprise her with a pre-birthday party.

Nkechi Blessing's pre-birthday surprise party. Photo: @nkechiblessingsunday

An overjoyed Nkechi shared a photo of the huge castle-like birthday cake she got for the event from her friends.

A large self-portrait presented to the actress was also spotted in the background as she posed with her cake.

See the photo below:

“I use to believe the saying that people only have good things to say about you when you d#e…But I was proved wrong today by those close to me I am still in shock…I mean A full well-organized party for me? I got my flowers while alive? This is unbelievable….haaa!!!! I am still coming!!! Cus words fail me!” the actress wrote on her Instagram page.

Another video captured the moment everyone present at the party watched a beautiful presentation where friends and family got to say something about the celebrant.

Watch below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

bbs_concept said:

"In massive advance ma."

bissyblings said:

"I'm happy that you get the love that you give others so freely too. This will be your best birthday Yet!!! This cake is hooge."

iamginika_herself said:

"Happy birthday twinnie."

dcfather01 said:

"Hahahaha Happy Birthday Mama ❤️ Na U Get Dis Month .. Enjoy Every Moment . God bless u more ❤️."

olorijamez said:

"U are too good. You have dishes out so much love to people and am happy some people can love u right back like dz. You radiate so much love that one does not need to meet you in person to know how loving you are.."

