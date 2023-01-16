Without doing too much, it is clear that Nigerian singer Davido was born and has lived all his life in money

A video of the singer talking about the father-son relationship he has with his dad's best friend Aliko Dangote has stirred reactions

Davido also revealed that the businessman always tells him to save his money every time they meet

The Adeleke name is always associated with money, and it's no wonder Davido grew up knowing a lot of rich people.

According to the singer during an interview sighted online, the richest black man Aliko Dangote and his father are best friends.

Davido talked about Aliko Dangote in an interview. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Davido continued by saying that after he was born, Dangote drove him home from the hospital.

The Fem crooner added that for every time he sees the businessman, he always tells him to 'save his money'.

He also noted that Dangote is a frugal spender, as he doesn't spend money on getting new cars or vacations.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Davido's video

edopride:

"From Grace 2 Grace…Born GREAT!"

jayvybes_entertainment:

"Na people wey broke Dey always fight "

bensonokonkwo:

"Son of grace BADDEST"

adelakuntufayl:

"It is one thing to be born into a rich family and it is another thing to create a path for yourself so as to make yourself relevant with less dependence on your family fame and money. Give it to him in this regard ❤️"

manuchimso1:

"With all the money Davido is still not proud like wizkid. Davido to the world #OBO❤️"

slashazhandle:

"One of the most hard-working Rich kid we have seen in this generation! Even if his dad goes broke, his dad’s friends can employ him and he can get a salary till he dies but NO! This guy is daily creating his own path against all odds and possible hate out there."

Source: Legit.ng