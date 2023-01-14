Some photos of veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle have surfaced on social media in the wake of his former wife, Ireti’s interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo

The actress in her interview left many surprised after revealing that she has been divorced from the actor for some time

The new photos making the rounds online captured Doyle tying the knot with another lady at a court wedding

Veteran Nollywood thespians, Patrick and Ireti Doyle are currently trending in the online community after one of the pair granted a tell-all interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Hours after the interview that saw Ireti reveal that she and Patrick have been divorced for some time; some photos of the actor have made it to social media.

Patrick Doyle seen tying the knot in viral photos. Photo: @patrickdoylemedia

The images captured the My Siblings and I actor and a lady dressed in a white gown receiving what appears to be a marriage certificate.

Another photo equally captured Patrick and the lady posing side by side alongside some other individuals.

Instagram blogger, Cutie Juls, who shared the photos alleged that they were taken at the Nollywood actor’s wedding.

Social media users react

therealndeya_pyikison said:

"They've been divorced for over 2years and they Man don beg tire so why he no go marry another woman who's ready?"

osasu.daniels said:

"I don’t encourage divorce oh...but if it must happen. This is the best way to do it. Go your separate ways...OFF SOCIAL MEDIA."

king_priest4 said:

"Last year was from one crashed marriage to the other. They have started this year, robbing broken marriages on our faces."

king_priest4 said:

"Stressing people unnecessarily indeed. Whoever crashes his or her marriage should keep it to him or herself. Let it not be brought to online in-laws."

anniegodwin__official said:

"Women!!! No shame whatasoever. Happily married another person’s husband."

tomiwa_olowoyo said:

"They've been separated for over 4 years now and probably divorced 2-3years ago. Ireti moved out of the house...I remember Patrick did a public apology on Instagram but she didn't acknowledge it meaning she was done done She's just publicly talking about it now maybe she's more comfortable sharing now."

Ireti Doyle on disappointing her fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Ireti Doyle during a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo opened up about her divorce and how it's no one's business.

The veteran actress explained that her life isn't animation and she cannot sacrifice her life all in a bid to fulfil the imagination of fans and admirers.

"This woman way of talking excites me. Her boldness that I'm seeing. Her personal life no concern me. I enjoy seeing her talk," one IG user wrote.

